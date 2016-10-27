State

October 27, 2016 5:41 PM

Police make major meth bust in Laurel County

By Bill Estep

Police seized a stash of crystal methamphetamine in Laurel County Thursday that would have kept a lot of people high.

Sheriff John Root said in a news release that his office found more than two pounds of meth during a search at a mobile home west of London.

Two pounds is about 900 grams. Most people who abuse meth use a portion of a gram each time, said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, spokesman for Root’s office.

“It’s a huge amount,” Acciardo said of the seizure.

Police searched the trailer off Grecy’s Road Thursday about 8 a.m. after receiving information about an alleged drug-trafficking operation in the area, according to a news release.

In addition to the meth, police said they found pills, marijuana, scales, several guns and $16,327 in cash,.

Police arrested three people in connection with the search: Rick Bowling, 58; Michelle Savage, 43; and Kenny Jones, 54, all of Laurel County.

The charges against Bowling and Savage included drug trafficking and possession of a gun by a felon, while the charges against Jones included possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting contraband for taking two syringes into the jail.

Police also arrested a neighbor and two people who showed up during the search, all on outstanding warrants.

