Police make major meth bust in Laurel County

Police seized a stash of crystal methamphetamine in Laurel County Thursday that would have kept a lot of people high.
Sheriff John Root said in a news release that his office found more than two pounds of meth during a search at a mobile home west of London.
Two pounds is about 900 grams. Most people who abuse meth use a portion of a gram each time, said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, spokesman for Root’s office.
“It’s a huge amount,” Acciardo said of the seizure.
Police searched the trailer off Grecy’s Road Thursday about 8 a.m. after receiving information about an alleged drug-trafficking operation in the area, according to a news release.
In addition to the meth, police said they found pills, marijuana, scales, several guns and $16,327 in cash,.
Police arrested three people in connection with the search: Rick Bowling, 58; Michelle Savage, 43; and Kenny Jones, 54, all of Laurel County.
The charges against Bowling and Savage included drug trafficking and possession of a gun by a felon, while the charges against Jones included possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting contraband for taking two syringes into the jail.
Police also arrested a neighbor and two people who showed up during the search, all on outstanding warrants.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
Comments