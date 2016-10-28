Ashland doctor convicted of performing unneeded heart procedures

A well-known Ashland heart doctor has been convicted of fraud in a case in which he was accused of performing needless procedures to get payments from Medicare, Medicaid and private insurers.
A jury convicted Richard E. Paulus on Thursday, according to U.S. Attorney Kerry B. Harvey.
Paulus was convicted of placing stents in patients whose heart conditions did not justify the procedures and of performing unnecessary diagnostic heart catheterizations, Harvey said Friday in a news release.
From 2006 to 2012, Paulus billed Medicare for the most heart procedures of any cardiologist in Kentucky and was among the top billers in the nation, the news release said.
“All of us rely on our health care providers to make treatment decisions based solely on medical considerations, untainted by financial considerations,” Harvey said. “The jury determined that Dr. Paulus dishonored this fundamental duty to many of his patients in order to defraud federal health care programs.”
Paulus, who is in his late 60s, is scheduled to be sentenced in April. The most serious charge against him has a top sentence of 20 years.
One of his attorneys, Robert Bennett, said Paulus has asked that the verdict be set aside. If that request is denied, Paulus will appeal, Bennett said.
The period covered in the charges against Paulus was 2008 through 2013.
Paulus was licensed in Kentucky in 1992. He sold his practice to King’s Daughters Medical Center in 2008 and then worked under an agreement with the hospital to do heart procedures, the indictment said.
Court documents said that from 2006 to 2012, King’s Daughters received more than $30 million for surgeries performed by Paulus, and in turn paid him $10 million from 2009 through 2013.
Paulus retired in 2013 and was indicted last year.
An attorney for Paulus, Robert S. Bennett, had called the charges baseless, outrageous and unfair.
In a separate federal case, King’s Daughters agreed in May 2014 to pay the government $40.9 million to settle claims that it knew Paulus and other doctors were performing surgeries that were not medically justified.
The hospital did not admit wrongdoing, but agreed to internal reforms and to increased monitoring of its claims to federal health care programs.
There have been several federal complaints in Kentucky in recent years alleging multimillion-dollar health care fraud.
In another notable case, St. Joseph Health System agreed in 2014 to pay $16.5 million to settle accusations that doctors at its hospital in London performed hundreds of unnecessary heart surgeries to pad the bottom line.
