Long without a full-service grocery, Lancaster to get Save-A-Lot

Garrard County has been without a full-service grocery for eight years, but that’s about to change.
Larry Thornberry, who has a Save-A-Lot store in Richmond, confirmed Saturday that he plans to build a new store in Lancaster. Groundbreaking will be Nov. 21 on a lot on U.S. 27 across from McDonald’s.
The 15,000-square-foot store will open in June or July 2017, Thornberry said.
Lancaster hasn’t had a full-service grocery since Lynco closed in 2008. The city does have Dollar General and Family Dollar stores and several convenience stores, and while they offer many items found in a grocery, they don’t sell fresh produce or have a butcher department.
Many Garrard residents drive a short distance to a Wal-Mart Supercenter in Stanford, in Lincoln County south of Lancaster. There’s another Wal-Mart in Danville, 12 miles to the west.
Those two stores have a nearly 72 percent share of the Garrard County retail market, according to a 2014 study conducted by Associated Wholesale Grocers, a retailer-owned cooperative.
Thornberry said he wasn’t intimidated by the larger stores.
“We’ve been in Richmond since 1939, and we’ve been next to Wal-Mart and we’ve been next to Kroger, and we’ve survived,” Thornberry said. “Save-A-Lot has a good program, and we can compete with the big boys to a certain extent.”
Elected officials have long held that Lancaster could support a store, and they pointed to the 2014 study that estimated weekly sales for a store.
“To have a full-service grocery store right in town is something that we need,” Garrard County Judge-Executive John Wilson said. “We’re glad to have them.”
