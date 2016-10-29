Will Madison Central best Lexington marching bands for third straight year?

The 2016 Kentucky Music Educators Association State Marching Band Championships will get underway at 6 p.m. Saturday at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville.
Finalists in Class 5A are Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Madison Central and North Hardin high schools. Madison Central has taken home the title for the past two years.
The top four bands in each of four other classifications will perform first, and the competition is expected to finish around 11 p.m.
Check Kentucky.com for results.
Check out Lafayette High School’s semifinals performance earlier Saturday.
