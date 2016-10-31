Eastern Kentucky coal job-loss rate slows; production up slightly

Coal jobs and production continued down in Eastern Kentucky in the three-month period from July through September, but the losses were not as large as in some recent periods, according to a report released Monday by the Energy and Environment Cabinet.
Production even went up statewide, driven by a significant increase in Western Kentucky.
Kentucky’s mines produced 2.9 percent more coal between July 1 and Sept. 30 than in the previous quarter.
Production rose 8.9 percent in Western Kentucky, more than canceling a decline of 5.9 percent in the state’s eastern coalfield.
The decline in Eastern Kentucky had been 21.6 percent in the first three months of the year and 14.6 percent in the second quarter.
The gain didn’t prevent an overall loss in jobs.
Employment at coal mines and facilities went down 4.3 percent in Eastern Kentucky and 3.7 percent in Western Kentucky.
The overall decline statewide was 4.1 percent, according to the report.
Estimated employment statewide as of Oct. 1 was 6,254, the lowest total since the late 1800s.
A number of factors have hurt demand for Kentucky coal, including tougher federal rules to protect air and water quality, and competition for power-plant customers from cheap natural gas and cheaper coal.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
