Kentucky State Police ask public’s help in Powell County murder case

Kentucky State Police seek the public’s help in a murder investigation in Powell County.
David L. Rogers, 53, of Ravenna was found dead Sunday in a 2000 Buick sedan on Mountain Springs Road near Stanton, according to state police.
The car was in drive and the engine was running when first-responders arrived, said Master Trooper Joe Veeneman, public affairs officer for the Morehead post.
Detective Virgil Rucker is investigating.
Anyone with information about Rogers’ whereabouts Sunday is asked to call Kentucky State Police in Morehead at 606-784-4127 or 502-0222-5555
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments