$12.5 million grant brings Bell County wildlife center halfway to funding goal

A planned wildlife conservation center in Bell County that would be a key tourist attraction is more than halfway to receiving all the money needed for construction with the announcement Tuesday of a large grant.
The Appalachian Wildlife Center will receive $12.5 million in federal funding, U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers and Gov. Matt Bevin announced.
The money will come through a pilot project Rogers got funded last year aimed at reclaiming surface-mined land in ways that would promote economic development.
Kentucky received $30 million under the program.
David Ledford, president of the Appalachian Wildlife Foundation, which is pursuing the project to build the wildlife center, said the total cost is estimated at $24 million.
The foundation received a $1.8 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission last week. The Bell County Tourism Commission also gave $100,000 to the project.
Ledford said the plan is to have the center open in June 2019. The foundation still needs to raise several million dollars, but the grant announced Tuesday “is a huge shot in the arm,” Ledford said.
The foundation is working to raise the money through private donations.
The center will be about 7 miles from Pineville on a site where a coal company had one of the first large mountaintop-removal mines in Kentucky beginning in the 1960s.
The site has been reclaimed and has views of surrounding hills.
“It’s spectacular,” Rogers said at an event on the site Tuesday to announce the grant.
Design and road work for the project has already started.
Elk viewing will be one focus of the center, but the plan also calls for a conservation center with natural history and taxidermy displays, a theater, a local artisan market, research and conference space, an astronomy pavilion, hiking trails and a 15-mile scenic driving tour.
