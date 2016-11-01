Kentucky Humanities Council names KET’s Bill Goodman as new director

The Kentucky Humanities Council on Tuesday named popular KET host Bill Goodman its new executive director.
Goodman,70, has served as host and managing editor of the public affairs series “Kentucky Tonight” on Kentucky Educational Television since 1996. He starts the new job on Jan. 1.
Goodman succeeds Ben Chandler, the former Kentucky congressman who is now executive director of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.
In a release, Goodman said that he is “confident that I can continue the advocacy on behalf of the KHC to support the history, heritage and cultural environment in the Commonwealth. I look forward to furthering the mission of the council, ‘Telling Kentucky’s Story.’”
In addition to “Kentucky Tonight,” Goodman was host for “Education Matters,” KET’s election night coverage, and the interview show “One to One with Bill Goodman.” He has moderated debates for many Kentucky elected offices, including Monday night’s match between U.S. Senate candidates incumbent Republican Rand Paul and Lexington mayor and Democratic challenger Jim Gray. Goodman was inducted in 2013 into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.
Kentucky Humanities Council chairman Howard Roberts called Goodman “the perfect fit for the Kentucky Humanities Council.”
Shae Hopkins, KET executive director, said in a release that while KET “is losing an extraordinary journalist, the people of Kentucky are gaining a tireless advocate of our state’s proud history and heritage.”
Goodman will be signing his 2015 collection of personal essays, “Beans, Biscuits, Family and Friends: Life Stories,” at the Kentucky Book Fair on Nov. 5 at the Frankfort Convention Center.
The council, located in Lexington near the University of Kentucky, is a non-profit Kentucky corporation affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities. Its programs include the Kentucky Book Fair, Kentucky Chautauqua, Chautauqua in the Schools, Prime Time Family Reading Time, Speakers Bureau and “Kentucky Humanities” magazine.
