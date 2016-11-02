Two inmates crawl through ductwork to escape jail in Johnson County

Two inmates crawled through ductwork to escape from the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center in Paintsville on Monday, state police said in a news release.
The inmates are Justin Arnett, 25, and Melvin Garland, 31, both of Salyersville, police said.
Police said Arnett is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes. Garland is 6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds and has blond hair and green eyes.
State police asked that anyone with information about the two call the Pikeville post at 606-433-7711 or local police.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
