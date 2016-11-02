State

November 2, 2016 12:01 PM

Two inmates crawl through ductwork to escape jail in Johnson County

By Bill Estep

bestep@herald-leader.com

Two inmates crawled through ductwork to escape from the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center in Paintsville on Monday, state police said in a news release.

The inmates are Justin Arnett, 25, and Melvin Garland, 31, both of Salyersville, police said.

Police said Arnett is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes. Garland is 6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds and has blond hair and green eyes.

State police asked that anyone with information about the two call the Pikeville post at 606-433-7711 or local police.

Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1

Related content

State

Comments

Videos

The dream of an Appalachian Wildlife Center

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos