Third teen dies of injuries in Adair County crash

A third teenage girl has died as a result of injuries from a crash in Adair County involving an off-road vehicle and a pickup truck, according to Kentucky State Police.
Raquel Anyega, 14, died early Tuesday, police said in a news release.
The wreck happened Oct. 28.
Macie Drake, 15, was driving a Can-Am utility task vehicle, or UTV — commonly called a side by side — on Sanders Ridge Road and failed to stop at the intersection with KY 206, crossing into the path of a 2004 Ford F-250 pickup truck, police said.
The truck hit the UTV in the passenger side.
Drake and one passenger, 15-year-old Abby Gail Curry, died in the collision.
Anyega was flown to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where she died.
All three girls were from Columbia.
The driver of the truck, 52-year-old Randell Gabehart, of Knifley, was not seriously injured.
