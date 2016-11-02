Five Paris police officers lose lawsuit against city over suspensions

A judge has affirmed the February suspension of five Paris police officers on conduct-related charges.
Bourbon Circuit Court Judge Rob Johnson supported the decision by the Paris Police Department to suspend officers Abdullah Bholat, Kevin Anderson, James P. Primm, Robert Puckett and Jon Humphries on Feb. 9 without pay.
The officers were charged with conduct unbecoming an officer, failure to conform to rules and regulations, insubordination, inefficiency and dereliction of duty.
One of the more salient charges against the five men, and one which they admitted to, was that they should have spent less time in the police dispatch room. The officers argued that they stopped this behavior after receiving an email from former police chief Rob Williams, who resigned in August.
The five officers were represented by Luke Morgan, who said he believed the case was more than just about the officers having the disciplinary actions removed from their personnel files and receiving back pay for their suspensions
“Each one of these officers felt that the ex-chief had singled them out for unfair treatment and punishment because they stood up to him, and they wanted to address that,” Morgan said. “The judge doesn’t get into that.”
All of the officers have fulfilled the terms of their suspension, Morgan said. On Oct. 18, Officer Bholat was shot in the abdomen during an investigation at a house on Brent Street in Paris.
“My clients respectfully disagree with the decision but understand that the judge put a lot of thought and research into this,” Morgan said. “They are deciding what the next steps are going to be in relation to appeal. … These guys are putting their lives on the line every day as police officers.”
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso
