Pipeline project in Ky. would not cause environmental problems, report says

The proposed conversion of a natural gas pipeline that runs through Kentucky has cleared a key hurdle, but people concerned about potential environmental problems continue to oppose the project.
In a report issued this week, staffers at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission recommended the agency rule that the project would not have a significant environmental impact.
If the commission agrees, it would allow the project to go forward without a more detailed, time-consuming environmental impact study.
The pipeline, called the Tennessee Gas Pipeline, runs 964 miles from Louisiana to northeast Ohio. It passes through 18 Kentucky counties on the way, a total of 256 miles from Simpson County to Greenup County.
The parent company of the line, Kinder Morgan, wants to sell it to an affiliate that would convert it from carrying natural gas to natural gas liquids.
Those liquids are produced as part of the process of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, to recover natural gas and are used in agriculture, petrochemicals and plastics. Northeast Ohio has been a center of fracking in recent years.
Kinder Morgan has said its proposal “represents an efficient use of existing infrastructure” because it would not require construction of a new pipeline.
The project would require building some short sections of new line and other upgrades.
The line at issue dates to the mid-1940s.
Opponents of the project have expressed concerns that include the potential for explosions and breaks that would contaminate water and soil.
The pipeline crosses over Herrington Lake, the primary source of drinking water for Danville and other communities.
Kinder Morgan proposes drilling a new pipeline under the lake. The Danville-Boyle County Economic Development Partnership put out a statement in July opposing the proposal.
Staffers at the federal energy commission did an environmental review of the proposal, which is less detailed than a full environmental impact statement.
The staff concluded that the conversion and operation of the pipeline would not have significant impacts on the environment because construction and other activities would affect only about 532 acres, spread out over multiple states, and most of the activity would occur within existing rights of way.
In addition, the pipeline company would use measures aimed at limiting the environmental impact of the project, the FERC staff said.
The next step is taking public comments on the finding, which are due by Dec. 2.
A group called Frack Free Foothills sent out an alert about the report, asking people to submit comments urging the commission to require a full environmental impact assessment.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
How to comment
To file comments, go to www.ferc.gov and look for the Documents and Filings link. The number on the case, which is needed to submit comments, is CP15-88-000.
People can also call 202-502-8258 for help or send comments by letter to:
Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
888 First Street NE, Room 1A
Washington, DC 20426
