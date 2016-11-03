Governor declares statewide emergency as wildfires spread

Gov. Matt Bevin declared a statewide emergency Thursday, and the Kentucky National Guard began dispatching equipment to help fight forest fires as the number of blazes continued to grow in the eastern end of the state.
“My primary concern is safety,” Bevin said. “By declaring a state emergency we are providing emergency resources to proactively respond to local needs. I thank all of the officials working hard to keep people safe. As dry conditions remain throughout Kentucky, we urge all citizens to use extreme caution during outdoor activities and refrain from outdoor burning.”
The Guard dispatched two UH-60M Blackhawk helicopters equipped with 600-gallon buckets and an LUH-72 Lakota, which will help direct firefighting efforts, Maj. Steve Martin said in a news release.
The fire danger is elevated around the state because of dry conditions.
In his statement, Bevin said that the Kentucky Division of Forestry reports 38 active fires through Kentucky that have burned 3,800 acres. Harlan County alone reported five fires and has requested state assistance, to include air support for fire suppressant.
There were 27 new fires reported Wednesday in more than 15 counties, with another four reported Thursday morning, said Jennifer Turner, a spokeswoman for the Kentucky Division of Forestry. Some fires from earlier days continued to burn as well.
Crews had created fire breaks around some blazes, but others were not contained. The fires affected 4,200 acres, Turner said.
“The fires are getting bigger,” Turner said Thursday.
Department for Natural Resources Commissioner Allen Luttrell said employees with the divisions of Mine Safety and Mine Reclamation are working with the Division of Forestry to aid in the fire suppression effort.
“We are moving fire crews and strategically deploying department employees to bring every resource to bear on these fires,” Commissioner Luttrell said. “We ask the public’s help by observing any local burning bans.”
Most of the fires were in the eastern and northeastern parts of the state, but blazes also were reported in Wayne and Casey counties.
In Harlan County, Judge-Executive Dan Mosely declared a state of emergency Wednesday as several fires, including a large one on Pine Mountain, threatened homes in places.
Mosley said fires had destroyed some outbuildings and an abandoned house, but firefighters had sprayed water to save occupied houses.
“You can’t see 50 feet in front of you in some places” because of smoke, Mosley said.
A few people had left their homes while firefighters battled nearby blazes, but had been able to return later, Mosley said.
Mosley said authorities told him one large blaze was the result of arson. He urged anyone with information on suspects to contact police.
“Their actions are endangering the lives of many, many people,” Mosley said of people who intentionally start fires.
There is a forecast for rain in some areas, but it’s not expected to be enough in the right places to make a significant dent in fires, Turner said.
WYMT reported that the following counties had put burn bans in place: Breathitt, Floyd, Harlan, Laurel, Leslie, Letcher, McCreary, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
