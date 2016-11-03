Frankfort employee saves two dogs from millions of gallons of raw sewage

Two Labrador retrievers are alive thanks to heroic efforts by a Frankfort Sewer Department employee.
Justin Stanley, 33, said he got a call from his boss at 11:30 a.m. Sunday telling him that two dogs had been spotted in the oxidation ditch — a huge vat of about 3.3 million gallons of raw sewage that has oxygen pumped into it as part of the treatment process.
Stanley, due to start his 12-hour shift at noon, said he rushed to the area, where he saw several Frankfort police officers.
The sewer plant employee Stanley was about to relieve told him he had turned off the rotor paddles that cut into and pump oxygen into the sewage with the hope that the dogs had not already been cut by the blades.
Without taking time to put on a protective suit, Stanley rushed to the oxidation ditch, leaned over the area containing millions of gallons of sewage, and reached to grab each dog by the neck before pulling them to safety.
Asked if he was worried about falling into the ditch as he leaned halfway over the vat and tried to grab the dogs, Stanley said, “That never crossed my mind. I didn’t want anything to happen to the dogs.”
He said it only took him four or five minutes to pull both dogs out of the sewage ditch.
“Anybody could’ve done it,” he said.
Because Stanley knew the dogs could have been swimming around in the sewage for as long as an hour and might have been cut by the paddles before they were turned off, he knew it was important for the dogs to be bathed immediately.
“If one of us were to fall in (the oxidation ditch), we would have to go through a series of shots,” Stanley said, explaining how serious the risk for bacterial infections would be from possibly ingesting the raw sewage or having it get into the bloodstream through open wounds or cuts such as those suffered by the yellow Lab.
Stanley said he used some Dawn dish detergent and bathed both dogs. The yellow Lab had cuts on her face and her paws, Stanley said, while the brown Lab did not appear to have quite as many.
However, he said the brown Lab appeared more exhausted and just wanted to lie down after being pulled from the ditch.
Stanley said Frankfort Animal Control Officer Mark Pardi had arrived by the time he finished bathing the dogs, and it was his understanding that Pardi was going to take the dogs to the Franklin County Humane Society Shelter, located just down the street from the Sewer Department in Belle Point.
Nancy Benton, director of the Humane Society Shelter, said the woman who owns the dogs was actually there at the shelter asking if anyone had found her dogs when Pardi arrived.
She said they bathed the dogs again when they arrived at the Humane Society Shelter, and then the owner took the dogs home.
Benton said she had no doubt that Stanley’s actions had saved the two dogs’ lives.
Christy Halloran, who lives in Tanglewood, owns Lola, the 11-year-old yellow Lab, and Sophie, the brown Lab, age 5.
She said she had been driving around town searching for them when she stopped at the Humane Society to see if anyone had reported finding them.
Halloran said the dogs had apparently gotten out on Sunday without anyone noticing.
Although both ran off once a long time ago to take a swim in the Kentucky River, Halloran said both dogs had since received training and there had been no further incidents of concern until Sunday.
Mostly house dogs, Lola and Sophie are best buddies, so Halloran was not surprised to find them together. However, she was shocked that they made their way to the sewer department and were able to fall in or jump inside the oxidation ditch there.
She said she is extremely grateful that Stanley was kind and caring enough to save Lola and Sophie.
“I am just so grateful,” Halloran said. “I would like to thank him personally. They are family pets, and we love them dearly.”
Halloran said that following the sewer plant incident, both Lola and Sophie have been under the care of veterinarian Dr. Stephanie Kennedy at Frankfort Animal Clinic and are taking antibiotics and other medications. They are expected to be fine.
“They are healing mentally and physically right now,” Halloran said. “I am so grateful that he pulled them out.”
Halloran said she and her family are also grateful for the help of the support staff at the Humane Society Shelter, Pardi and Frankfort Police in helping locate Lola and Sophie and assist in their return.
