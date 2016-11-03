A wildfire burns near Pineville

U.S. Attorney Kerry B. Harvey speaks in Lexington, Ky., on Sept. 20, 2016, about a group of family members of drug overdose victims who share their experiences to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.
In the years since 1982, when Mother Teresa established her order’s first rural convent at Jenkins in Eastern Kentucky, the Missionaries of Charity have carried on her work of serving the poor, the sick and the aging in the mountain community. Mother Teresa is to be canonized as a saint in the Catholic Church Sunday.
Video of fire whirl outside Jim Beam in 2003 inspired formal academic study on the phenomenon and how it could be used to clean up oil spills. The video of the Jim Beam fire whirl was posted online in 2011.
"Harry Caudill: A Man of Courage" will debut Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at downtown Frankfort's Grand Theatre. Caudill was an Eastern Kentucky lawyer, activist, orator and writer. His 1963 book "Night Comes to the Cumberlands" drew national attention to the plunderous activities of the coal industry in Central Appalachia and the devastation it left.
While trying to set fire to the back of a Kentucky barber shop, a man lit himself on fire, Madisonville police said as the department looks for the suspect. A woman broke the door to the business before the man started the fire, according to police.