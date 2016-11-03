A wildfire burns near Pineville

Firefighters work to contain a forest fire near Pineville on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. It is one of dozens burning in Eastern Kentucky.
Bill Estep bestep@herald-leader.com

Bourbon-fueled fire tornado

Video of fire whirl outside Jim Beam in 2003 inspired formal academic study on the phenomenon and how it could be used to clean up oil spills. The video of the Jim Beam fire whirl was posted online in 2011.

Video clip from 'Harry Caudill: A Man of Courage'

"Harry Caudill: A Man of Courage" will debut Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at downtown Frankfort's Grand Theatre. Caudill was an Eastern Kentucky lawyer, activist, orator and writer. His 1963 book "Night Comes to the Cumberlands" drew national attention to the plunderous activities of the coal industry in Central Appalachia and the devastation it left.

