Former Harlan sheriff stole $25,000 for dating website, hotel rooms, food and more, grand jury charges

Former Harlan County Sheriff Marvin J. Lipfird stole about $25,000 over two years, a federal grand jury has charged.
The grand jury indicted Lipfird on two felony charges Thursday. The charges carry a maximum 10-year sentence.
Lipfird misappropriated money from an account that was supposed to be used to finance drug investigations, including undercover purchases.
In some cases, Lipfird took money from the account and said the reason was to buy drugs, but used the money for other purposes, the indictment said.
Lipfird also allegedly used a county-provided credit card for business expenses to make personal purchases, including food, alcohol, hotel rooms and a dating web site, the indictment charged.
Lipfird also allegedly double-dipped on expenses, submitting reimbursement requests in cases in which the county had already paid for his business travel in advance.
The indictment charged Lipfird with stealing or obtaining by money by fraud between November 2011 and November 2013.
Some of the alleged misappropriations covered in the indictment initially came to light in state audits.
The indictment seeks a judgment of $25,000 against Lipfird. That was the gross amount of money he obtained, directly or indirectly, through alleged criminal conduct.
Lipfird lost his bid for re-election in 2014 and left office at the end of that year.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert E. Wier issued a summons for Lipfird to make his initial court appearance Nov. 17.
