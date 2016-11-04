Dozens of forest fires still blazing in Eastern Kentucky despite light rain

Some areas of southeastern Kentucky battling forest fires received rain late Thursday, but it wasn’t enough to make a substantial dent in the blazes.
The fires prompted Gov. Matt Bevin to declare a statewide emergency Thursday as crews battled blazes and the Kentucky National Guard dispatched helicopters to dump water on fires in steep terrain.
Firefighters have responded to more than 60 fires in about 20 counties since Monday, most of them in southeastern and northeastern Kentucky, according to the state Division of Forestry. Fires had burned more than 5,100 acres.
Harlan County, which had one of the highest fire counts, received 0.62 inches of rain late Thursday, said Jennifer Turner, spokeswoman for the Kentucky Division of Forestry.
That was the most in southeastern Kentucky, where most of the wildland fires have been. It will help with dry conditions and firefighting efforts today.
“That should give our people a chance to get a little more work done,” Turner said Friday.
However, that wasn’t enough rain for long-term relief, she said.
Bevin’s emergency declaration made greater state resources available to help battle fires.
Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett opened the state’s emergency operation center in Frankfort on Thursday to support firefighting work.
Bevin cautioned Kentuckians to be careful not to cause more fires as tinder-dry conditions persist.
“As dry conditions remain throughout Kentucky, we urge all citizens to use extreme caution during outdoor activities and refrain from outdoor burning,” Bevin said.
Firefighters controlled 31 fires Thursday — some of which had carried over from prior days — but 23 new blazes were reported, Turner said.
Absent substantial rain, fire crews will have to gut it out on the ground to contain the blazes, officials said.
The state’s mobilization is projected to stretch well into next week, Turner said.
The Guard dispatched two UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters equipped with 600-gallon buckets and an LUH-72 Lakota, which will help direct firefighting efforts, Maj. Steve Martin said in a news release.
Turner said that as of Thursday afternoon, the helicopters had dropped eight loads of water on fires on Pine Mountain in Harlan and Letcher counties.
Fire crews have been stretched thin this week because there are so many blazes.
Allen Luttrell, commissioner of the Department for Natural Resources Commissioner, said Wednesday that employees who usually do mine-safety and mine-reclamation work had been pressed into service to help the Division of Forestry.
And in another development, the state fire commission will provide 50 additional firefighters for the Division of Forestry to begin training Friday to go onto the fire lines, Turner said.
In Bell County Thursday, crews worked to contain a large fire at Pine Mountain State Resort Park.
Some workers used blowers to push leaves away from houses to reduce fuel, while members of the Pineville Fire Department used a pumper truck to spray water in an effort to keep the fire from spreading over the top of a mountain toward the city.
Lt. Gerald Baker said conditions can change quickly when fighting forest fires. A ravine can create a chimney effect, and the wind can pick up, fanning the fire.
“If it speeds up, it’s not good for us,” Baker said.
The Division of Forestry said fall fire restrictions prohibit burning between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. within 150 feet of woods.
In addition, these counties had put burn bans in place, the agency said: Jackson, Barren, Clay, Fleming, Leslie, Knott, Pike, Perry, Monroe, McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Harlan, Breathitt, Floyd and Owsley.
