Mayor wouldn’t let police help during ‘chaos’ at jail

Bardstown Police refused to assist sheriff’s deputies with unruly prisoners at the Nelson County Jail Wednesday, citing orders from Mayor John Royalty to stand down.
(Here's the original source for the story.)
On Thursday, Royalty confirmed he told officers not to enter the jail after he received a phone call from acting Bardstown Police Chief Capt. McKenzie Mattingly.
“It was chaos down there, and everybody was doing their own thing, and nobody was doing nothing,” Royalty told a Standard reporter.
Royalty said he was told it was a minor incident of somebody breaking out a window and yelling.
Jailer Dorcas Figg said Thursday the incident began Tuesday night when six inmates broke a piece of metal off of a floor drain grate and refused to leave a cell. Deputy Sheriff Mike Kaminski was at the jail around 8 a.m. to serve a warrant, and she asked him for assistance.
“I didn’t want one of our jailers to get hurt,” she said.
Figg said Kaminski told her he needed to call a supervisor. Soon afterward, Figg said four deputies showed up to assist.
She said no Bardstown Police officers ever entered the building, and the deputies were able to resolve the situation.
Sheriff Ed Mattingly said the situation was unusual.
“Is it normal? No,” he said. “But it doesn’t surprise me. It doesn’t surprise me at all, given everything else they have done.”
Royalty listed liability and jurisdiction as concerns.
But Royalty and Mattingly have had “concerns” over jurisdiction for several months when it comes to the sheriff’s office and police department responding inside the city limits.
Over the summer, Mattingly and Royalty were upset about sheriff’s deputies operating inside the city limits.
Following a suicide on Barberry Lane in July where Bardstown police and sheriff’s deputies were on the scene, Mattingly sent an email to the mayor expressing concerns.
“We need to have a meeting to discuss our options on responding for service calls where NCSO shows up,” he wrote to Royalty in an email dated July 30 and obtained by The Kentucky Standard through an open records request. “They are not beholden to BPD supervisors or our policies. This can affect the safety of our officers, as well, negatively impact our cases.”
The July 30 email referenced a deputy on the scene where a man shot himself in the head after police tossed a pepper spray canister into his vehicle. Mattingly took issue with the deputy, who he said was covering the scene with a rifle “with no legitimate role.”
Mattingly told the mayor in the email that if the deputy had fired a shot, either he or Lt. Brad Gillock would have “taken that rifle from him & butt stroked him with it.”
“In the future, we need to either be able to control deputies on our scene, have them leave, or cede the scene to them,” Mattingly wrote.
He requested legal guidance on the issue, and follow-up emails between the mayor and City Attorney Tim Butler reference a potential meeting on Aug. 2.
On Aug. 5, the sheriff received a certified letter from Mattingly and cc’ed County Attorney Matthew Hite and Commonwealth’s Attorney Terry Geoghegan.
In the letter, Mattingly says there were an “increasing number of calls” where Bardstown police and sheriff’s deputies responded at the same time.
“This could lead to conflicts between the city officers and the sheriff’s deputies, which would be an unfortunate and potentially dangerous development,” his letter said.
The letter asked for a meeting with Geoghegan and Hite to “resolve this issue.”
Hite and Geoghegan have confirmed receipt of the letter, but said they did not respond and there was no follow-up from the city.
The sheriff confirmed receiving the letter and said the only discussion he had with Mattingly was an email where he wrote, “McKenzie, I received your certified letter. I am next door and you can come talk to me any time.”
The sheriff said Mattingly never took him up on the offer.
On Thursday, Royalty referenced the possible need for an interlocal agreement between the two agencies and said that if he felt deputies were in danger, he would have given his permission for them to enter the jail.
“If it had gotten to that point, we would have, but they were just on standby,” he said.
But who has control remained an issue.
“If we’re called out, we’re going to be in control,” Royalty said.
The sheriff said he was not optimistic about resolving the issue until a new police chief is hired.
“We’ll continue to have these problems as long as the mayor is running the police department,” he said.
