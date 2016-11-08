Men in Laurel County arrested after 15 pounds of marijuana found in trunk

Two men were arrested Monday night in Laurel County when officers found about 15 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of their car, according to police.
After pulling over a Chrysler 300 on Interstate 75 at about 8 p.m. for speeding, a vehicle enforcement officer saw cash and several pill bottles in plain view on the car’s console, according to Kentucky State Police.
Consent was given for a search of the car and a police dog alerted officers to the trunk, according to state police.
When officers opened the trunk, they found a large vacuum-sealed bag containing pressed marijuana, according to state police. Officers also found a bag containing $7,828.
John W. Wells, 65, and Kevin E. Young, 41, both of Cincinnati were arrested after the search and charged with trafficking of more than 5 pounds of marijuana, according to state police.
Wells was also charged with speeding, failure to signal a lane change, failure to produce an insurance card and driving without a license.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments