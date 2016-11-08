Drivers warned about dense Kentucky wildfire smoke

Drivers were urged to use extreme caution while driving through dense wildfire smoke in Eastern Kentucky.
Harlan County Emergency Management encouraged motorists Tuesday to reduce speed and be alert as they drive through the areas affected by wildfires that have been burning since last week. Visibility might be low, and there have been numerous reports of deer along roads, according to the organization’s Facebook post.
“Additional wildlife, such as bears, may also make more frequent appearances at all hours while the smoke continues to invade their homes,” according to the post.
Gov. Matt Bevin declared a state of emergency Thursday as crews worked to contain more than 30 fires reported by the Kentucky Division of Forestry. Over the weekend, the Kentucky National Guard said its helicopters had dropped more than 120,000 gallons of water on the fires.
Harlan County is one of the 62 Kentucky counties under an active burn ban, according to the Kentucky Division of Forestry website.
