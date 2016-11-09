Video shows volleyball team parent grab coach by throat; man cited

A Lawrenceburg man who allegedly asked the Anderson County High School girls’ volleyball team coach if he was “going to be a punk-as* little bi*ch again tonight?” before allegedly grabbing him by the throat was cited Friday on an assault charge, according to a criminal complaint on file in Anderson District Court.
Kenny Holland, 43, of 108 Djeddah Drive was cited by Anderson County Sheriff’s Office but was not taken into custody.
The Anderson News was able to obtain video footage of the incident via an open records request to the Anderson County School District, which initially denied the access but granted it following the newspaper’s formal request.
The footage, which is posted on the newspaper’s Facebook page and website, shows Holland walking down the sideline of the volleyball court just before an Oct. 10 match.
Holland, who had two daughters on the team, stops in front of coach Bob Hardin and the two exchange words.
As Holland walks away, he appears to say something to Hardin, who can be seen standing up and approaching Holland. Because the video does not include audio, it’s not clear when during the exchange Holland allegedly asked Hardin if he was going to be a “punk as* little b*tch,” a statement attributed to Holland in a police report.
As Hardin approaches him, Holland appears to reach out and grab Hardin by the throat, pushing him backward several feet in the process.
Hardin appears to retaliate briefly, before an unidentified woman intercedes and appears to push Holland backward.
The video ends moments later.
What caused the incident is unclear. Several sources have told The Anderson News there are many factors that lead up to the incident, but refused to say what those factors are.
In a video clip shown last Friday to The Anderson News, Holland is seen in the gymnasium lobby, apparently speaking to Hardin’s wife shortly before the incident inside of the gym. Hardin is also seen in the video, but is not standing near his wife at that time.
In a 911 call placed by Hardin moments after the incident, a dispatcher asks him if he and Holland have had problems in the past.
“No,” Hardin replied. “Just periodic arguments.”
On the call, Hardin said he had a parent attack him and that he “would like an officer up here to have this gentleman arrested,” according to a recording of the 911 call obtained by The Anderson News via an open records request.
The dispatcher who took the call asked Hardin if he had any injuries.
“No, I do not,” Hardin responded. “But he attacked me.”
The dispatcher asked if Holland used a weapon in the attack.
“No,” Hardin replied. “He grabbed me with his hands around the neck.”
The incident took place on the team’s senior night.
When the team played two weeks later in its district tournament, none of the seniors on the team suited up to play, including the eldest of Holland’s two daughters. Several seniors sat in the stands and watched the match, which Anderson County lost.
The younger of Holland’s daughters did play in that match.
Why the seniors sat out remains unclear.
Holland is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 1 in Anderson District Court.
