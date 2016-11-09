Air quality ‘hazardous’ for all in some Kentucky counties as forest fires burn

The state issued an alert Wednesday because of concerns about the health impact of smoke from forest fires in Eastern Kentucky.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health said tests in Bell, Harlan and Rockcastle counties show that air quality is in the unhealthy range for people with respiratory disorders, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema.
The air quality in Harlan and Knott counties is considered unhealthy, meaning anyone could experience adverse health affects.
In addition, the air quality in Perry and Breathitt counties is rated very unhealthy, and some areas of Breathitt, Laurel and Whitley counties have air-quality levels that are hazardous, meaning the entire population is expected to be affected by health hazards, according to the alert.
Those levels were measured Tuesday morning and will change as winds shift and fire conditions change.
Firefighters were working to contain 25 blazes at mid-morning Wednesday, nearly all of them in southeastern Kentucky, said Jennifer Turner, a spokeswoman for the state Division of Forestry.
Since the outbreak of forest fires started Oct. 29, there have been 179 fires that have scorched 29,390 acres, Turner said.
Forest fires burned 18,583 acres in the state last year, meaning the fires over the last 10 days have done more damage than all the fires from the spring and fall 2015 seasons combined.
The health alert provided the following tips from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to deal with exposure to smoke:
▪ Pay attention to local air quality reports. When a wildfire occurs in your area, watch for news or health warnings about smoke.
▪ If you are told to stay indoors, do so and keep your indoor air as clean as possible. Keep windows and doors closed. Run an air conditioner if you have one, but keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside. Seek shelter elsewhere if you do not have an air conditioner and it is too warm to stay inside with the windows closed.
▪ Do not add to indoor pollution. When smoke levels are high, do not use anything that burns, such as candles and fireplaces. Do not vacuum, because vacuuming stirs up particles already inside your home. Do not smoke tobacco or other products, because smoking puts even more pollution into the air.
▪ Follow your doctor’s advice about medicines and about your respiratory management plan if you have asthma or another lung disease. Call your doctor if your symptoms worsen.
▪ Do not rely on dust masks for protection. Paper masks trap large particles such as sawdust, but will not protect your lungs from smoke. An “N95” mask, properly worn, will offer some protection.
▪ Avoid smoke exposure during outdoor recreation. Before you travel to a park or forest, check to see if any wildfires are happening or if any prescribed burns are planned.
Public health-related impacts and requests for assistance should be sent to the State Health Operations Center via email at CHFSDPHDOC@ky.gov. If you need assistance after normal business hours, the Department for Public Health’s on-call epidemiologist can be reached at 1-888-9REPORT (973-7678).
