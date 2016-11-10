Police intervene in heated WKU clash between Trump supporters, opponents

Anti-Trump protestors and Trump supporters tangled on Western Kentucky University’s campus as large and small demonstrations against the president-elect were held across the country.
The Bowling Green Daily News captured photos as the groups argued with each other Wednesday night. WKU police and the Warren County sheriff’s office responded to the protests.
Some participants were led away in handcuffs by officers.
At the University of Kentucky, dozens of people gathered for a candlelight vigil outside of the Patterson Office Tower, WKYT reported. Participants shared photos and videos on social media.
Nationally, people took to the streets and campuses to protest Donald Trump’s election as president. Some carried signs; others yelled and chanted.
Trump’s conduct and remarks before and during the campaign have been widely criticized as racist and sexist, even within his own party. His election surprised many. The votes of white men without a college degree helped win the presidency for Trump, according to multiple analysis of results.
