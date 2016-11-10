Two die in Kentucky vehicle fire

Kentucky State Police is investigating the deaths of two people in a vehicle that had been on fire.
Butler County Coroner Gerald "Marty" Jones II, who examined the bodies and pronounced them dead at 6:54 p.m. Wednesday, said he can't say for certain the vehicle fire killed them.
The vehicle fire occurred on Region-Reedyville Road in Roundhill.
The bodies were sent to the state medical examiner for autopsies.
Jones did not know the names of the two individuals nor was he able to determine their sex, age or how long they had been dead.
