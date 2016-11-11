Owen County to lose major employer, 400+ jobs, county official says

One of the largest employers in Owen County plans to close in the next 18 to 20 months, leaving about 400 people out of work, according to Judge-Executive Casey Ellis.
Officials with Itron U.S. Gas Inc., confirmed this week the company will shutter the plant and move production to South Carolina, Ellis said in a post on the county-government website.
The news “caught us by surprise to say the very least,” Ellis said.
Ellis said he and other local officials talked with Itron representatives Thursday, but that it seems there is nothing the county or state can “say, do or offer” to get the company to stay in Owenton.
“In today’s economy they feel it is imperative that they reorganize themselves to be able to stay competitive in the market and the only way to do this is to consolidate facilities to become more efficient,” Ellis said.
The state Cabinet for Economic Development lists employment at Itron at more than 400. The plant, established in 1978, makes natural-gas meters, gas regulator and fittings, according to the cabinet.
Local officials will aggressively market Itron’s facility to try to get another employer. He also asked people to keep the employees in their thoughts and prayers, Ellis said.
“This is going to be a tough transition for the employees, their families and the community as a whole,” Ellis said. “We must come together to help one another in finding our new path.”
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
