Especially super moon makes for spectacular views Monday

If you missed Monday morning’s mega supermoon in the United States, you won’t have a chance to see that particular version again for 18 years.
But, you can still catch the seemingly larger moon Monday night, according to NASA.
“The difference in distance from one night to the next will be very subtle,” said Noah Petro, deputy project scientist for NASA’s Lunar Orbiter mission.
The supermoon is actually the regular moon up close, and early Monday it was the closest it’s been to us in nearly 69 years. Still “close” is not as close as you might think.
The moon was supposed to be the shortest distance away at 6:21 a.m. when it was within roughly 221,523 miles as measured by the center of the earth to the center of the moon, according to the Associated Press.
Comments