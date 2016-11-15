Lexington man rams patrol car, escapes custody at hospital, police say

A Lexington man escaped police custody Monday in northern Kentucky when he ran out the door of a hospital while still handcuffed, WKYT reports.
Walter Hundley, 43, is accused of ramming a police cruiser with a car in Dayton, Ky., before driving off, WKYT reports. He was arrested after his car hit a telephone pole.
After his arrest, police took Hundley to Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Thomas where he escaped, WKYT reports. Police are still searching for Hundley.
WDTN reported Hundley was charged with wanton endangerment.
