Two people found dead in burned vehicle were murdered, police say

Kentucky State Police have launched murder investigations into the deaths of two people found in a burned vehicle last week in Butler County.
Evidence from an autopsy performed in the case led investigators to think the two were murdered, according to Kentucky State Police.
The Butler County sheriff’s office requested help from state police Nov. 5, when they found a burning car on Region-Reedyville Road, according to state police. The victims’ identities have not been released.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green at 270-782-2010.
