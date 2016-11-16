Fatal crash involves several vehicles on Mountain Parkway; smoke limits visibility

A fatal crash involving several vehicles on the Mountain Parkway in Powell County happened Wednesday morning as smoke from a forest fire limited visibility on the road, authorities said.
The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. near Slade. The road was still closed in both directions as of 11 a.m. and there was no indication when it would reopen.
Several cars were involved in the crash, and the coroner has been called to the scene, according to the local emergency dispatch office.
The dispatch office had received a call about smoke from a fire obscuring the roadway just before the crash was reported, according to the dispatch office.
A large fire is burning in the Daniel Boone National Forest near the site of the wreck, said Danny McCormick, a county official.
“Apparently there was zero visibility there,” McCormick said.
The crash occurred on a steep hill, he said.
The dispatch office said the wreck may have involved a sequence of vehicles running into others that had already been involved in the wreck.
The parkway is closed from Exit 22 at Stanton to the 40 mile marker in Wolfe County.
The dispatch office said people should avoid travel in the area, but if it is necessary, drivers going east should exit to KY 15 at Stanton and continue past Slade to the Pine Ridge entrance to the parkway in Wolfe County at mile marker 40.
Drivers heading west should get off at Pine Ridge on 15 and go to Stanton.
Photos from the area on social media showed the road immersed in clouds. The National Weather Service in Louisville said earlier it’s seen reports of zero visibility in the area.
#BREAKING First images of the wreck on the Mtn Parkway. I see 8 vehicles, including the truck, involved. More on @LEX18News. pic.twitter.com/1cLwZr771O— Steve Butera (@SteveButeraWLEX) November 16, 2016
Medical helicopter lands at Middlebrook VFD to get victims of the crash. pic.twitter.com/I1cTkCE4Y9— Steve Butera (@SteveButeraWLEX) November 16, 2016
Zero visibility on the mountain parkway around Powell/Wolfe counties. @micahharriswx @Kentuckyweather @WKYT pic.twitter.com/YGM13phate— Michelle Ambrose (@MaryMichelleAmb) November 16, 2016
