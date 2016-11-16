Boiler explosion injures 2; elementary school evacuated

Two maintenance workers were injured and Sand Gap Elementary School was evacuated Wednesday morning after a boiler in the basement of the building exploded.
The injured men were taken by ambulance to a hospital in Berea, Emergency Management Director Greg Hayes said. Both sustained burns, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
No students were injured, Hayes said. The explosion does not appear to have caused major damage to the building.
Many of the students at the elementary school were picked up by parents after the explosion, Hayes said. Others have been taken to McKee Elementary School.
Officials are still working to determine the cause of the explosion, Hayes said.
