Off-duty state trooper helps save life of 4-year-old girl

An off-duty Kentucky State Police trooper helped save the life of a 4-year-old girl Wednesday afternoon in Elizabethtown.
Trooper Josh Cummings was on his way home from a gym about 3 p.m. when he drove up on a one-vehicle accident on the U.S. 31 West bypass, according to state police. Several people had already stopped to check on the people in the vehicle.
When Cummings stopped to help, he saw Mark Wood holding a 4-year-old girl who wasn’t breathing, according to state police.
The men began giving the girl CPR, with Cummings giving chest compressions and Wood giving rescue breaths, according to state police. They were able to get the girl to start breathing and kept her breathing until an ambulance arrived.
The girl was eventually flown to Norton Children’s Hospital, according to state police. She is now listed in stable condition.
The crash is under investigation by the Elizabethtown police.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
