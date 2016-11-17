She was suspected in a hit-and-run; minutes later, she crashed into a tree and died

A woman who was a suspect in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday night was killed in a crash a short time later on Cincinnati Pike just north of Georgetown, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Police and fire officials were called to Cincinnati Pike at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a hit and run, according to the sheriff’s office. The caller said his vehicle had been struck been struck by a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road near Colony Boulevard.
The caller told officials he’d tried to follow the vehicle but had lost sight of it, according to the sheriff’s office. A short while later, a second caller reported that a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree.
The hit-and-run victim then passed the crash site and told officials that the wrecked vehicle was the one involved in the hit-and-run, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver of the wrecked vehicle, Jeanette Campbell, 51, of Hazard, was taken to Georgetown Community Hospital, where she died, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said Campbell apparently wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is working to determine the cause.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330
