Former forestry employee accused of setting Wayne County forest fire

A former Kentucky Division of Forestry employee is accused of setting a Wayne County forest fire that burned several acres, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
Steven L. Vitatoe, 60, of Monticello is charged with willfully setting a fire on land that’s not his, setting a prohibited fire during a fire hazard season, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief and seven counts of wanton endangerment, according to the sheriff’s office.
On Nov. 2, a forest fire was set by someone using an accelerant in the Brammer Hill area of Wayne County, according to the sheriff’s office. With help from the U.S. Forestry Service, investigators were able to determine where the fire started.
Using a tip that included a photograph, investigators were able to identify Vitatoe as the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office. A timetable put together by investigators also placed Vitatoe at the origin of the fire at the time it was set, the sheriff’s office said.
Vitatoe is being held at the Wayne County jail.
