Actor Jon Voight pays for non-profit’s Thanksgiving turkeys in Louisville

An employee of a Louisville non-profit had an unexpected run-in at the grocery Friday with an Oscar-winning actor.
Sydney Gholston works for Home of the Innocents, which provides short and long-term residential care for children who have been abused, abandoned or neglected, according to their website. She went to the grocery Friday to buy Thanksgiving turkeys for the kids who are helped by the organization.
That’s where she ran into Jon Voight, who is in town filming a movie, according to a Facebook post from the organization. When Gholston told Voight what the turkeys were for, he paid for them.
