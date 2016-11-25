The most famous Kentuckian you’ve never heard of…

Meet the Kentuckian who draws huge crowds wherever he goes in Europe, but is basically invisible here in the States. Who is he and how come?
John Cheves, Chris Ware Lexington Herald-Leader

Video clip from 'Harry Caudill: A Man of Courage'

"Harry Caudill: A Man of Courage" will debut Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at downtown Frankfort's Grand Theatre. Caudill was an Eastern Kentucky lawyer, activist, orator and writer. His 1963 book "Night Comes to the Cumberlands" drew national attention to the plunderous activities of the coal industry in Central Appalachia and the devastation it left.

