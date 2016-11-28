The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame's priceless guitar

The manager of the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Renfro Valley discusses the facility and a display of a priceless guitar.
bestep@herald-leader.com

Latest News

The dream of an Appalachian Wildlife Center

David Ledford, president of the Appalachian Wildlife Foundation, explains his vision for elk viewing, hiking and other activities at a planned $24 million wildlife center on a reclaimed strip mine about 7 miles from Pineville, Ky., on Nov. 1, 2016.

State

Chalk artist recreates 151 Pokémon on EKU's campus

Chalk artist and Eastern Kentucky University student Wylie Caudill worked through the Labor Day weekend to recreate all 151 original Pokémon. Each Pokémon took 10 to 25 minutes to draw and Caudill spent about 12 hours each day to finish the project.

State

Bourbon-fueled fire tornado

Video of fire whirl outside Jim Beam in 2003 inspired formal academic study on the phenomenon and how it could be used to clean up oil spills. The video of the Jim Beam fire whirl was posted online in 2011.

Editor's Choice Videos