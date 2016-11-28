The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame's priceless guitar

David Ledford, president of the Appalachian Wildlife Foundation, explains his vision for elk viewing, hiking and other activities at a planned $24 million wildlife center on a reclaimed strip mine about 7 miles from Pineville, Ky., on Nov. 1, 2016.
Georgetown's first Pride Festival filled Royal Springs Park with music, booths and rainbow flags Saturday. More than a hundred supporters attended the event, which was put on in hopes of raising awareness about a push for a fairness ordinance in Georgetown.
U.S. Attorney Kerry B. Harvey speaks in Lexington, Ky., on Sept. 20, 2016, about a group of family members of drug overdose victims who share their experiences to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.
Chalk artist and Eastern Kentucky University student Wylie Caudill worked through the Labor Day weekend to recreate all 151 original Pokémon. Each Pokémon took 10 to 25 minutes to draw and Caudill spent about 12 hours each day to finish the project.
In the years since 1982, when Mother Teresa established her order’s first rural convent at Jenkins in Eastern Kentucky, the Missionaries of Charity have carried on her work of serving the poor, the sick and the aging in the mountain community. Mother Teresa is to be canonized as a saint in the Catholic Church Sunday.
Video of fire whirl outside Jim Beam in 2003 inspired formal academic study on the phenomenon and how it could be used to clean up oil spills. The video of the Jim Beam fire whirl was posted online in 2011.