Bones found in woods are those of missing Russell County woman

Skeletal remains found in Casey County last weekend are those of Whitney Danielle Copley, a Russell County woman who had been missing since September 2015, Kentucky State Police announced Wednesday.
The state’s chief medical examiner identified Copley, 24, through dental records, according to a news release.
That examination did not determine the cause of Copley’s death, though the preliminary autopsy results did not show any trauma to the remains, state police said.
Trauma would include broken bones or bullet holes.
Copley’s remains will be taken to Knoxville, where a forensic anthropologist will try to determine the cause of Copley’s death.
Copley was last seen near the Dogwalk Market on U.S. 127 in Dunnville. She had reportedly said she was going to see friends in the area.
A man who had seen a skull in the woods behind the market while hunting for ginseng took police to the site Saturday.
