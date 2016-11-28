36-year-old man killed in I-65 pileup in Bullitt County

A 36-year-old Mt. Washington man is dead following a series of automobile crashes early Monday morning in Bullitt County.
Jessie Maxwell was driving a 1994 Ford Ranger on I-65 South shortly after 6:06 a.m. when it was struck by a 2014 Freightliner semi-truck being driven by Alonzo Silva, 57, of Saginaw, Mich., said Kentucky State trooper Jeff Gregory in a news release.
Maxwell was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he later died, Gregory said.
Five other people were also taken to the same hospital while another man was transported to Baptist East Hospital and later released, Gregory said.
The chain reaction of automobile accidents began when a 2008 Chevrolet HHR lost control, struck a concrete barrier on I-65 South, near mile marker 117, and rolled over, Gregory said.
That initial accident resulted in several cars stopping and people exiting to see if anyone was hurt, Gregory said.
It was shortly after this accident when the Freightliner and Ford collided. Two bystanders attempting to help on foot were hit after this collision, Gregory said.
In total, nine vehicles were involved in the accidents.
