Letcher County man found dead after ATV crash

A 35-year-old Letcher County man was found dead in a field Thursday morning after crashing an ATV.
Charles Fields of Kings Creek was reported missing on Thanksgiving by his family, said Kentucky State Police trooper Jody Sims in a news release.
Fields’ body was found at 9:16 a.m. by a motorist who had spotted the ATV.
“The make and model of the ATV and clothing on the body matched those given of Fields when he was last seen,” Sims said. “The preliminary investigation determined that Fields was operating the 1995 Honda Fourtrax 300 on Ky. 160 when the ATV went off the right shoulder of the roadway, where it overturned in a field.”
Fields’ body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy. No foul play is suspected in his death, Sims said.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso
