Shelby County sheriff’s deputy kills man during church break-in

A man was shot and killed by a Shelby County sheriff’s deputy early Friday morning during a break-in at a local church, according to Kentucky State Police.
Shelby County sheriff’s deputies were called to Simpsonville Baptist Church at 2:46 a.m. for a burglary report.
When deputies arrived at the church they found a suspect with a weapon. The suspect was asked repeatedly to drop the weapon and a deputy shot him when he refused, Trooper Bernis Napier said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the church.
No one else was injured, Napier said. At the time of the shooting there were two deputies inside the church and one outside.
The church had been broken into the previous night, Napier said. Several people had stayed Thursday night into Friday morning to keep an eye on the building and they called 911 when the break-in Friday morning occurred.
Two other suspects were arrested at the church in relation to the break-in, Napier said. Their names and charges have not yet been released.
At this stage in the investigation, state police will not yet release what type of weapon the suspect was holding, Napier said. Investigators have not yet identified the man who was killed.
