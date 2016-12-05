Woman shot after refusing to drop weapon, Georgetown police say

A woman was shot by Georgetown police officers Monday morning after pointing a gun at them, according to police.
Officers were called at 6:45 a.m. to a house on Meadowcrest Drive in the Sutton Place subdivision for a report of a woman inside a vehicle with a gun, according to the Georgetown Police Department.
The woman pointed the gun at officers who were trying to negotiate with her, and the officers “fired rounds to stop the threat,” police said in a news release. The woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital. An officer also taken to the hospital with injuries from a fall.
A “joint shooting team” made up of multiple agencies is investigating the shooting, according to the news release. Police asked people to avoid the area near the scene on Meadowcrest Drive.
Comments