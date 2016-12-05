Body found in Laurel County is that of man missing since Thanksgiving

A body found Sunday night in Laurel County has been identified as a man who was reported missing around Thanksgiving, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were called to a wooded area off West Cumberland Gap Parkway near Interstate 75 at 10:11 p.m. Sunday, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. The caller, a rabbit hunter, had noticed a pickup truck in the area that matched the description of one being sought in connection with the search for the missing man.
Gary Patrick, 29, of Williamsburg was found dead inside the pickup, according to the sheriff’s office. An autopsy was conducted Monday morning in Frankfort, but the cause of death was not determined.
The investigation continues.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
