Her mom dead in a crash, Clay County girl swims to safety

A 34-year-old woman is dead after she crashed her car in Clay County Monday morning.
Chasity A. Murphy, of Manchester, was traveling south on HWY 421 about 10 a.m. when she lost control of the car, dropped off the roadway, and traveled roughly 100 feet over an embankment before overturning in Big Creek, said Kentucky State Police trooper Lloyd Cochran in a news release. Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clay County coroner.
Murphy’s 9-year-old daughter Mylee was also in the 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier that crashed, Cochran said.
“She survived the collision and escaped out of the vehicle, swam across the creek, and climbed up the embankment to try to get help. She later fell asleep until located by the motorist,” Cochran said. “Mylee Murphy was transported to the Manchester Memorial Hospital and later flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where she is being treated for her injuries.”
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso
Comments