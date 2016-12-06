Eleven kids taken to hospital after school bus crash

Eleven children were taken to the Pikeville Community Hospital to be checked out after a school bus crash in Bell County on Tuesday afternoon.
“Only a few of those kids had very minor injuries,” state police said in a news release.
The crash happened on Ky. 1344 in the Hance’s Creek community when a rear tire of the bus dropped off the road, causing it to go into a ditch.
State police were called at 3:52 p.m. They said it was unclear how many children were on the bus when the crash occurred.
The 11 children who were taken to the hospital were picked up there by their parents.
Neither drugs nor alcohol was a factor in the collision, state police said.
