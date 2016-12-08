‘I lied. Now what?’ Teacher fired after using sick leave for cruise

A Louisville public school teacher was fired in November after she used sick leave while on a cruise, WDRB reported.
Jennifer Tyra, who was a fourth-grade teacher at a west Louisville elementary school in the Jefferson County district, was fired for insubordination, conduct unbecoming a teacher and neglect of duty, according to WDRB.
Tyra had previously requested personal time off for Oct. 10 through 12, according to the report. She then requested sick leave for Oct. 13 and 14.
A letter obtained by WDRB said that when the principal at John F. Kennedy Elementary School showed her Facebook posts that proved she was on the cruise on her requested sick days, Tyra dropped books she was holding and said, “I lied. OK. Now what? You gonna fire me?”
Tyra began working for Jefferson County Public Schools in August 2015, according to WDRB.
