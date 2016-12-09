‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought in alleged kidnapping

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to an alleged kidnapping earlier in the week.
Michael Paul Yates, 36, is charged with kidnapping, first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree assault. As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, he had not been located.
According to Detective Mike Kaminski, an adult victim who had been in a vehicle with Yates ran into a local food venue Tuesday afternoon and claimed she had been held against her will for two days.
Kaminski could not provide many details regarding the case at this time, but said Yates had reportedly traveled with the victim in the areas of Bloomfield, Willisburg, Harrodsburg and Bardstown.
Deputies believe Yates is still in Nelson County. He is also believed to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone who sees Yates or knows of his whereabouts should not approach him, but call 911 or Nelson County Dispatch at (502) 348-3211.
