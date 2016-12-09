Bell-ringer acted like he put donations in Salvation Army kettle. They went in his pocket.

A Middlesboro man taking donations for the Salvation Army put money in his pocket instead of the familiar red bucket, according to Laurel County Sheriff John Root.
Police arrested John Mueller, 43, on Friday on two charges of theft and one charge of public intoxication.
The Salvation Army employed Mueller as a bell-ringer at a Walmart store in north Corbin, Root said in a news release.
Friday afternoon, deputies and store loss-prevention officers saw Mueller twice take money people donated and act as if he was putting it in the bucket, but keep it, the release said.
After arresting Mueller, police found he also was wanted in Bell County on three charges of writing cold checks, Root said.
