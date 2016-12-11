Child, 4, found unclothed in cold; father charged

A 32-year-old Corbin man was charged after Laurel County sheriff’s deputies found a 4-year-old clad in only a diaper outside in the cold, according to authorities.
Joshua Feltner faces wanton endangerment and public intoxication charges after Saturday’s arrest, according to the Laurel County sheriff’s office. He was held Sunday in the Laurel County jail.
A neighbor initially found the child wandering outside and put the child in the back seat of a warm car with a blanket, police said. The outside temperature was about 20 degrees.
Feltner, the child’s father, told deputies he had taken a hydrocodone pill before going to bed and didn’t know the child was outside, according to the sheriff’s office. Feltner was asleep in the residence off Palomino Trail about 12 miles south of London when he was found and arrested about 8:20 a.m.
Emergency medical workers determined the child was unharmed, police said.
Comments