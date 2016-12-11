Floyd County fire claims one life

A structure fire in Floyd County Sunday afternoon has claimed one life.
The fire started at about 12:02 p.m. at North May Street in the Langley community of Floyd County, said Kentucky State Trooper Steven Mounts.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that emergency personnel located one unidentified individual deceased in the residence,” Mounts said. “The victim has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy and identification.”
The cause of the fire and death is under investigation.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso
