I-64 westbound closed near Frankfort for fatal hit-and-run investigation

Police were looking Tuesday for a Honda with major front-end damage after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 64 westbound, closing both lanes near Frankfort for hours, according to the county sheriff.
Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton said he expected the road to be reopened about 8 a.m. It was closed between the two Frankfort exits, WKYT reported. Police rerouted traffic.
A pedestrian was hit about 12:30 a.m., and wreckage indicated the Honda may have been a Ridgeline, according to WKYT.
The victim was hit by other cars after the pedestrian was initially struck, WTVQ reported.
